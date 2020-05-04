Andy Cohen: Remembering Don Shula | A Winner In So Many Ways

I could go on and on. I could tell you about the fear he instilled in his players, the loyalty he had for his coaches, the way he could rip you apart one minute and then act as if it never happened the next. I could tell you how he stood in the hot sun signing autographs day after day, year after year, practice after practice. I could tell you about the day I asked him to name his favorite singer and he gave me a blank stare. "Anne," he yelled to his secretary, "what's that group I like?" A short pause followed, "Uh, it's the Carpenters, coach." He smiled: "Not a big music guy," he said.

Nope, there was no time for music. There was Mass in the morning, there was his family and there was football. It wasn't very complicated. Day after day, year after year, Don Shula coached football with every ounce of energy and commitment in his body. It was his profession. It was his hobby. In so many ways, it was his life. He was consumed with turning boys into men.

And now he is gone. It's hard to believe today and it will be just as hard to believe five years from now. Don Shula, you see, was larger than life. He didn't catch colds. "No time for that," he once told me. And he didn't back down to anything, anyone or any challenge. He was a throwback and, at the same time, he was so unique. A man's man. Firm handshake. That jaw always jutting. You bend the football rules, you do anything to damage the shield of the NFL, you lose his respect. In so many ways, he seemed impenetrable.

Yes, it is a sad, sad day. But soon that sadness will turn to smiles because the memories will replace the grief and those memories touched so many lives in so many different ways.

If I could have had just two more words with Don Shula before he passed on, those words would have come so easily and without the slightest of hesitation. And those two words would have probably said it all: