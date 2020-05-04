Dolphins, NFL Family Pay Tribute To Don Shula

"It's a very sad day to lose an icon like that. He was not only a great coach, but also a great person who had a huge impact on my career. He made me a captain his second year in Miami, and kept me a captain the rest of my career. I became a good player because of him, and I'll always be grateful for that. In fact, I have so much respect for him I asked him to be my introducer when I was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how much I thought of him. He was a man of character, honesty, and integrity, and as I quickly found out, he let everyone know exactly how he felt. The very first time I met him was at his first press conference in Miami after becoming our head coach. I went up to him to introduce myself and said, "Coach, I'm Larry Little and I'm your right guard. He looked at me and asked me how much I weighed. When I told him I weighed 285 pounds, he shook his head and walked off. It wasn't long before I got a letter from him telling me to report at 265. I had to lose 20 pounds for that man. But he was right -- my career took off after that happened. I always appreciated everything he did for me, and I'm sorry to learn of his passing."