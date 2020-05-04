Dolphins, NFL Family Pay Tribute To Don Shula

Stephen Ross
"If there were a Mt. Rushmore for the NFL, Don Shula certainly would be chiseled into the granite. He won more games than any coach in the NFL, and his 1972 "Perfect Season" team stands alone in the 100-year history of the league. His contributions to his sport, to the Miami Dolphins franchise, and to the South Florida community will have a lasting impact. We were so fortunate to have him associated with the Dolphins for 50 years, and he was a source of inspiration to me every time I was around him. There will never be anyone like him, and I want to extend my condolences to his wife, Mary Anne, and the entire Shula family."
Tom Garfinkel
"Coach Shula exemplified greatness in every aspect of his life. The winningest coach of all time, the only perfect season, a great father, loving husband, and generous friend. He was a champion on the field and a champion in life. He meant so much to all of South Florida and the game of football. We will all miss him dearly but his legacy of character and excellence will endure."
Chris Grier
"No one had more of an impact on the success and winning tradition of the Miami Dolphins than Coach Shula. He was an incredible leader and an even better person. I am forever grateful for the interactions I have had with him over the past 20 years. I am thinking of Mary Anne and the rest of the Shula family."
Larry Little
"It's a very sad day to lose an icon like that. He was not only a great coach, but also a great person who had a huge impact on my career. He made me a captain his second year in Miami, and kept me a captain the rest of my career. I became a good player because of him, and I'll always be grateful for that. In fact, I have so much respect for him I asked him to be my introducer when I was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how much I thought of him. He was a man of character, honesty, and integrity, and as I quickly found out, he let everyone know exactly how he felt. The very first time I met him was at his first press conference in Miami after becoming our head coach. I went up to him to introduce myself and said, "Coach, I'm Larry Little and I'm your right guard. He looked at me and asked me how much I weighed. When I told him I weighed 285 pounds, he shook his head and walked off. It wasn't long before I got a letter from him telling me to report at 265. I had to lose 20 pounds for that man. But he was right -- my career took off after that happened. I always appreciated everything he did for me, and I'm sorry to learn of his passing."
Bob Baumhower
"I went to high school in Palm Beach Gardens and was a big fan of the Dolphins, so to be drafted by Coach Shula and the team was a dream come true. I had the opportunity to play under him for 10 years. When I look back at our time together, I realize how much I owe to him. He moved me to a position I never wanted to play (nose tackle) and that led to my career being as long as it was. Because he drafted me, I met my wife, had my children and even went into the restaurant business. He was such an important figure in my life. He will be remembered forever."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Don's wife Mary Anne along to his children Dave, Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization."