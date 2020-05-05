Football World Shares Don Shula Stories

Chris Grier – Miami Dolphins General Manager

"No one had more of an impact on the success and winning tradition of the Miami Dolphins than Coach Shula. He was an incredible leader and an even better person. I am forever grateful for the interactions I have had with him over the past 20 years. I am thinking of Mary Anne and the rest of the Shula family."

Bill Cowher – Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Head Coach (1992-2006), Via Twitter

"We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football. Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP."

Bruce Arians – Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Via Twitter

"We lost the greatest coach of all time. RIP Coach Don Shula."

Chris Mortensen – ESPN Insider, via Twitter

"Don Shula was as fierce a competitor as I have met and covered in the NFL. He also exuded a fierce love for his family and players. There was so much I learned from him and I imagine there are countless people who can share the same or even more."

Pat Riley – Miami Heat President, via the Heat Official Twitter

"There was no better man or coach in the history of the profession than Coach Don Shula. He was tough, courageous and an authentic leader with great integrity in his pursuit of perfection, which he achieved!"

Carlos A. Gimenez – Miami-Dade County Mayor

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dolphins coach Don Shula. He was the epitome of dignity, class and the pursuit of excellence. His legacy lives beyond the gridiron.

"The Miami Dolphins' 'Perfect Season' in 1972 under Coach Shula's leadership brought a rapidly growing and diverse community together. He made us One.

"As the winningest coach in NFL history, he put Miami-Dade on the national sports map. He stayed active as a businessman and community leader after retiring from coaching, always sharing his love for our county. Lourdes and I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family."

