Sports World Pays Tribute To Don Shula On Twitter

Coach Shula - you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of “greatness.” You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better. (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ytoi5l7H4F
So thankful to grow up in Miami and watch greatness on the sidelines every weekend. Thank you for bringing your toughness, your class and your dignity to the @MiamiDolphins . You will forever be an inspiration to an entire generation of coaches including this one. #Shulapic.twitter.com/1zOQPDDdL5
We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football. Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP
Don Shula was a Giant ofmy childhood. He was the best football coach I have ever seen.He was also one of the kindest nicest gentleman the world has ever seen.Thanks Coach Shues for my favorite sports moments. U gave me most of them. Love u Coach. My heartgoes out to your family. pic.twitter.com/T4uIgW5V86
Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Coach Don Shula. He always treated me so well & was so kind to my family. He was a champion on the sidelines, one of the greatest. Off the field, he did so much philanthropic work in the community. A true legend who will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/laaswjMOBs
Very sad to hear about the passing of Don Shula today. I was fortunate to meet him and spend time with him. I idolized him as a man, as a father, and as a coach. He was a difference maker. God bless his family and prayers to all. pic.twitter.com/dq7lq27ame
My most treasured day as a sports reporter: On the day before Don Shula’s 80th birthday, he invited me to his house. We spent hours on his veranda, overlooking Biscayne Bay, as he told story after story, treating me not like a reporter but like a grandson. I will never forget it.
Joe Namath didn't play for Don Shula, but the two have been linked from Super Bowl III on. Just talked to Joe. "Coach Shula had dedication, determination, passion to do things the proper way. And he didn't BS people."
Don Shula....@MiamiDolphins were lead by a champion. In 1st days of TV I’d visit his office overlooking the practice field. He was gracious, humorous & gave real game insight. Office was impressive as he was; museum to football, a sport which is forever grateful to him.
Today is a very sad day for us all. We extend our most sincere thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of legendary coach Don Shula and the @MiamiDolphins organization. pic.twitter.com/KXdaswsifn
Pat Riley statement on the passing of Coach Don Shula
“There was no better man or coach in the history of the profession than Coach Don Shula. He was tough, courageous and an authentic leader with great integrity in his pursuit of perfection, which he achieved!"
I was sadden to hear this morning of the passing of the greatest coach in NFL history. My coach for 10 years. Coach Shula took a chance on me and the rest is history. My condolences to the family. Best coach on earth, best coach in heaven. RIP Coach @MiamiDolphinspic.twitter.com/tIBGgj0pfN
Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl
The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.