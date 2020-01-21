AC In The AM: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Good One In Chan Gailey

I'm sure you want to know about his offensive philosophy, whether he's more spread the field or old school conservative. While he does often utilize a four receiver, one back set in – and I'm sure we'll see plenty of that with the Dolphins -- the thing about Gailey is that he doesn't come with a label, nor does his offense.

He adjusts to the people he has. He can be one thing one Sunday and another thing the next, which really mirrors what Brian Flores is all about. He's more humble than headstrong, yet still a fierce competitor. It's never been about him or his system. It's always been about being flexible and getting the most out of the talent he's working with. He is creative. He is bold. And yet he never, not for one moment, ever believes he's the smartest man in the room, which tells you in part why he is so well liked and respected.