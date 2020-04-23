AC In The AM: Dolphins At Center Of Strangest Of Drafts

Can it get any stranger than this? A stay-at-home draft? The most important three days of the NFL offseason being played out in such a bizarre and unfortunate way?

This is the reality of where we are today and one of the many truths of this reality is that we have probably never needed an NFL draft more than we need this one.

Probably never will again. Because if we ever required a diversion, this is it. If ever we needed a chance to smile, a chance, even for a few minutes, to move on from the frustration and the fright and the uncertainty, this is it. No, the NFL draft won't cure anything. But it's undoubtedly a dose of medicine that couldn't have come along at a better time. For me. For you. For all of us.