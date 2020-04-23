How To Watch And Listen: 2020 NFL Draft Primer

Q: @Dadeedits asks — How involved is Chan Gailey in the draft process?_

A: Go back to Brian Flores' introduction press conference in 2019 for the answer.

"I wasn't in a rush to become a head coach," Flores said. "It has got to be the right fit. I think our vision and our core beliefs and our core philosophy of how to build a team, they were aligned. That was one of the things for me, going through the process of interviewing. I told every team this – if our beliefs aren't aligned, then don't hire me, because if they're not aligned, then it's not going to work."

It's a collaborative effort. As is the case with all executives, scouts and staffers, Gailey's input will part of the aligned vision.

Q: @BBGuitartuition asks — Any chance Miami doesn't use the top pick for a quarterback?

A: All scenarios are on the table. One of the upshots of a successful free agency filling out the roster with 10 contributing parts is the flexibility afforded on draft day. The Dolphins are now in a position to take the best players off the board regardless of where each plays. The last season-and-a-half have been about taking advantage of market opportunities, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue on draft night.

Q: @BryanMinehart asks — Does Chris Grier or anyone with the Miami Dolphins have any draft day superstitions?