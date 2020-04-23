How To Watch And Listen: 2020 NFL Draft Primer

With a league-leading 14 scheduled picks on the three-day docket, no team will have a bigger spotlight in this week's NFL draft than your Miami Dolphins. Owners of three picks on the first night, three more on the second night and eight selections on the third day, we'll be providing the first inside look at each rookie joining the Dolphins.
After the initial wave of free agency, we had each new player on the Drive Time Podcast accompanied with a written exploration into the player's on-field production and character profile. We'll be doing the same with the 14 (assuming no trades) newest members of the Aqua and Orange.
Where to Watch
Thursday (Round 1): The first round of the draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN/ABC and the NFL Network.
Friday (Rounds 2-3): The second and third rounds will take place at 7:00 PM ET on Friday night on ESPN/ABC and NFL Network.
Saturday (Rounds 4-7): The final four rounds will begin at 12 Noon ET on Saturday ESPN/ABC and NFL Network.
Positional Previews
Mailbag Questions
Q: @Dadeedits asks — How involved is Chan Gailey in the draft process?_
A: Go back to Brian Flores' introduction press conference in 2019 for the answer.
"I wasn't in a rush to become a head coach," Flores said. "It has got to be the right fit. I think our vision and our core beliefs and our core philosophy of how to build a team, they were aligned. That was one of the things for me, going through the process of interviewing. I told every team this – if our beliefs aren't aligned, then don't hire me, because if they're not aligned, then it's not going to work."
It's a collaborative effort. As is the case with all executives, scouts and staffers, Gailey's input will part of the aligned vision.
Q: @BBGuitartuition asks — Any chance Miami doesn't use the top pick for a quarterback?
A: All scenarios are on the table. One of the upshots of a successful free agency filling out the roster with 10 contributing parts is the flexibility afforded on draft day. The Dolphins are now in a position to take the best players off the board regardless of where each plays. The last season-and-a-half have been about taking advantage of market opportunities, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue on draft night.
Q: @BryanMinehart asks — Does Chris Grier or anyone with the Miami Dolphins have any draft day superstitions?
A: I can't speak for Mr. Grier but I can for myself. Once a hobby, now turned profession, my only superstition is completely inundating myself with each player the Dolphins pick. Watch every college game, dig into the player's background, find out what it is that makes that player special and then support them like any other member of the Miami Dolphins family!
Q: @requejo1 asks — This year features a good wide receiver and running back draft class, but the current roster [at those positions] is good. How much consideration are the Dolphins giving those two positions?
A: Every position garners serious consideration every year. It's the responsibility of scouts and decision makers to have informed opinions on all players because you never know when a player you might like in the draft – but were unable to select – could become available down the road as a free agent, trade, etc. The beauty of this year's skill groups is, as you mentioned, that depth. The Dolphins are in a good spot to select from any position at the top of the draft, and/or also go back to the well on Day 3 with those eight selections in a deep running back and wide receiver class.
Q: @AlexDupuy8 asks — With the new free agent additions to the linebacker position, who would you expect to be starting for Miami Week 1?
A: Brian Flores and his staff want to be adaptable on a week-by-week basis. One game could call for a majority even fronts (four down linemen) and the next odd fronts (three down). One game could require 45 passes and the next 45 running plays. As it pertains to the linebackers, Miami has the benefit of a well-versed group. Kyle Van Noy can rush from any position. Raekwon McMillan played multiple spots last year. Jerome Baker fits the modern day linebacker mold in that he can run, hit and cover. Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill – the list goes on with players that fill out specific roles. Each of these guys gives you at least one area of expertise, so it should be a week-by-week thing in terms of snap counts.
Q: @RichardMunroe1 asks — Would you take two tackles in the first round after a quarterback if the right ones are there, or go for safety or running back with that (26th) pick?
A: Pre-dispositioned mandates are the best way to have an unsuccessful draft. Taking the best players with each pick, over a long period of time, is how the best teams are built. Heading into the event with an idea that you have to check off certain positions at particular spots in the draft is the opposite of that approach. Take the best players with each pick.
Check out the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield at the conclusion of each of the three days of the draft for deep dives on these new players. Plus, in addition to the profile on the film and character background, we'll have exclusive interviews with each of the new Miami Dolphins rookies the following morning.