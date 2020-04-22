2020 NFL Draft Preview | Running Backs

Swift is a smooth operator. He's a one-cut slasher that can find daylight in the smallest of creases. His Georgia highlight tape is full of high explosive runs and moments. Whether he's high-hurdling defenders or setting up a missed tackle with exceptional wiggle, Swift is a nightmare in the open field. The ability to drop his pads and run through tackles makes for a complete runner.

The versatile running style pairs nicely with his complete skill set in the passing game. Running swings, screens and flats, his ability to transition from receiver to runner is seamless. He can catch the football away from his frame without the need to throttle down. In pass protection, he's willing to stick his face in the fan and square up free rushers.