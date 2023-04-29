Five Things To Know: Devon Achane

Achane excelled on the football field and on the track at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas. He helped the Buffaloes win two state championships in track and make two state championship game appearances in football.

As his high school track coach, Lloyd Banks said, “I always tell people, when it comes down to the greatest (athletes) in Texas history, he’s up there.”

Achane was named the 2020 Gatorade Texas Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year and led the Buffalos' 4x100m relay to a 40.40 in 2020, which ranked as the nation's fastest time among prep outdoor competitors that season.