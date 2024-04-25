How to Watch: 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is swiftly approaching, with the Miami Dolphins looking to add top prospects to their 2024 team roster. The 89th annual event will be held in Detroit, Michigan with the Chicago Bears towing the No. 1 pick to kick off the NFL Draft festivities on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.
Read up on how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:
Where To Watch
The 2024 NFL Draft will be nationally televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Stay up to date on the latest Dolphins draft news, calls from Coach McDaniel, and more.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET – NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET – NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET – NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Miami Dolphins 2024 Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 21 (21)
- Round 2: Pick 23 (55)
- Round 5: Pick 23 (158)
- Round 6: Pick 8 (184)
- Round 6: Pick 22 (198)
- Round 7: Pick 21(241)
Join the Miami Dolphins on draft night at the Draft Watch Party presented by Bud Light at Pier 5 located in Bayside Marketplace on Thursday, April 25 from 7 p.m.–11 p.m.
Download the Miami Dolphins mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for an exclusive Dolphins draft experience and check out the Dolphins Draft page for the latest updates.
Social Media & More
Plus follow the Miami Dolphins on social media for the latest 2024 NFL Draft coverage.
➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins