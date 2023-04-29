Presented by

Five Things: Cam Smith

Apr 29, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Carter Owen Headshot
Carter Owen

Looking to bolster its secondary, ­­the Miami Dolphins selected South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is the sixth Gamecock drafted in team history and the first since 2003.

Here are five things to know about the Dolphins new cornerback, Cam Smith:

1. Consistent Competitor

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2019, Smith made 19 starts over his final three seasons in Columbia. He totaled 91 tackles, 24 passes defensed, six interceptions and one forced fumble.

Smith was named 2022 second-team All-SEC (Phil Steele), 2021 second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, ProFootballFocus) and 2021 honorable mention All-America (ProFootballFocus).

2. Ballhawk from Blythewood

Smith, who hails from Blythewood, South Carolina, the same hometown as current Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel, is known for finding the ball.

According to ProFootballFocus, "Smith gets his hands on passes more frequently than any other cornerback in this class. Of his 70 targets over the past two seasons, Smith broke up 15 of them and picked off four others. He's an instinctive and versatile player."

3. A Line of Great Gamecocks

Smith is the latest in a strong lineage of cornerbacks to come out of South Carolina. Notable Gamecock cornerbacks currently in the NFL include Stephon Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Jaycee Horn, the eighth overall pick in 2021.

Smith played two seasons alongside Horn at South Carolina and got some valuable advice from the former first-round pick ahead of this year's NFL combine.

4. Cam at the Combine

Smith recorded an 11' 2" broad jump at the NFL combine, the third-best of any cornerback this year. It also ranks in the top five percent of all cornerbacks since 2003 according to Next Gen Stats.

5. Success in the Second Round

Smith is Miami's first cornerback taken in the second round since 2016, when the Dolphins traded up to take Xavien Howard with the 38th pick. Howard is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the longest-tenured player on the team.

Smith will join Howard in a talented cornerbacks room under first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Related Content

news

How To Watch: 2023 NFL Draft

We're just a day away from adding four new rookies to the 2023 Miami Dolphins roster.

news

The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select QB Skylar Thompson with No. 247 Pick

Learn more about the Dolphins' 7th round pick from Kansas State University.

news

The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select OLB Cameron Goode with No. 224 Pick

Learn more about the Dolphins' 7th round pick from Cal.

news

The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select WR Erik Ezukanma with No. 125 Pick

Learn more about the Dolphins' 4th round pick from Texas Tech University.

news

The Reaction: Miami Dolphins Select LB Channing Tindall with No. 102 Pick

Learn more about the Dolphins' 3rd round pick from the University of Georgia.

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Gerrid Doaks

The former Cincinnati Bearcat running back is heading to Miami as the 244th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Larnel Coleman

The Dolphins chose UMass offensive tackle Larnel Coleman with the 231st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Hunter Long

The Dolphins made the former Boston College tight end the 81st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins traded up to select the former Notre Dame offensive tackle with the 42nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Jevon Holland

The Dolphins made the former Oregon safety the 36th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Draft Quick Hits: Dolphins 2021 Rookie Class

Stats and facts Dolphins fans need to know about the rookie class selected in the 2021 NFL Draft

Advertising