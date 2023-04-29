Five Things: Cam Smith

Smith, who hails from Blythewood, South Carolina, the same hometown as current Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel, is known for finding the ball.

According to ProFootballFocus, "Smith gets his hands on passes more frequently than any other cornerback in this class. Of his 70 targets over the past two seasons, Smith broke up 15 of them and picked off four others. He's an instinctive and versatile player."