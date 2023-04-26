Presented by

How To Watch: 2023 NFL Draft 

Apr 26, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

We're just a day away from adding four new rookies to the 2023 Miami Dolphins roster.

Read up on everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft taking place on April 27 through April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date and Time

  • Day 1 | Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m., ET
  • Day 2 | Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
  • Day 3 | Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET

Where To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Stay up to date on the latest Dolphins draft news, calls from Coach McDaniel, and more.

Dolphins Draft Picks

  • Round 2: No. 51
  • Round 3: No. 84
  • Round 6: No. 197
  • Round 7: No. 238

Kick off the NFL season with the 2023 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m., ET.

