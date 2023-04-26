How To Watch: 2023 NFL Draft 

We're just a day away from adding four new rookies to the 2023 Miami Dolphins roster.

Read up on everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft taking place on April 27 through April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date and Time

Day 1 | Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m., ET

Day 2 | Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET

Day 3 | Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET

Where To Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Stay up to date on the latest Dolphins draft news, calls from Coach McDaniel, and more.

Dolphins Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 84

Round 6: No. 197

Round 7: No. 238