Fast Facts: Chop Robinson

Production by the numbers

Quarterback sacks make the highlight reel and can have massive swings in the outcome of games. But there's an inherent flaw with the statistic most associated with pass rush production. The full story of a 700-800-snap season isn't conveyed by the sack total.

How the player disrupts the opposing passing game is typically how NFL teams evaluate this critical part of a football team.

"We've always talked about the ability to disrupt the passer," General Manager Chris Grier said. "(Robinson's) disruption numbers are all very high. For us, working through the analytics, watching him and what he does and contributes … we think a lot of traits and the things you see on film translate."

With that in mind, it's easy to see the infatuation. Among all defenders in college football, Robinson ranked sixth in pass rush win rate (20.8 percent) in 2023.

Diving further into the advanced metrics, Robinson finished top of class in quick pressure rate (13 percent), second in time-to-pressure (2.28 seconds), and third in overall pressure rate (18.7 percent). He gets to the quarterback, and he does it quickly.

If the shoe fits

We'll soon find out where he fits into Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver's system. How his scheme shakes out will be a mystery until the season begins, but there are several elements of Robinson's game that marry up with what the Ravens fronts did under Weaver, and the current personnel in Miami.