Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel Recap 2023 NFL Draft

"First of all, I'm just excited to add the competitor," McDaniel said. "You see through his game tape that he's a guy that strains with the ball in his hands. But specifically for the tight end position, drafting a guy that plays wide receiver and converting him to tight end – I think the first time in my career that I was a part of that was Niles Paul back in 2011 out of Nebraska. For me and my history, there's a lot of traits that he resembled in his competitiveness, in his size and in his strength. And really, this day in age, converting a receiver to a tight end isn't as abstract as it used to be only because half the teams are playing spread and two-points anyway. Even if they're called a tight end, they're playing receiver stuff anyway. So you get kind of used to projecting people to do things like that and we felt very comfortable and confident that he fit the bill for that, so we're excited to have him."