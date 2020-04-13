2020 NFL Draft Preview | Offensive Line

Becton's tape often looks like something out of fiction. At an imposing 370 pounds, it was not uncommon for the Louisville left tackle to ragdoll defenders both from a pass set and out in space – unreal power.

Becton has played on both sides of the line. His development and growth this past season vaulted his name in contention for a top 10 selection. He's heavy handed and uses that punch to displace and reset the line of scrimmage in the running game. Becton's athletic profile, at that size, is a marvel. He has type-writer feet that allows him to stay aligned and mirror pass rushers on secondary moves after he has stifled the initial attempt with his punch.