Dolphins 2020 Draft Picks Finalized

The NFL announced Tuesday the distribution of 32 compensatory draft picks. The Dolphins are the beneficiary of two additional selections – picks in the fourth and seventh round – in accordance with the departures Ja'Wuan James, Brandon Bolden, Cameron Wake and Frank Gore offsetting the signings of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe last offseason – bringing the club's total to a league-high 14 selections.

The breakdown of the Dolphins' draft day war chest is as follows:

1st Round – 3 picks

5th overall – own

18th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

26th overall – Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade

2nd Round – 2 picks

39th overall – own

56th overall – 2019 draft day trade with New Orleans

3rd Round – 1 pick

70th overall – own

4th Round – 1 pick

141st overall – compensatory

5th Round – 3 picks

153rd overall – Kenyan Drake trade

154th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

173rd overall – Aqib Talib trade

6th Round – 1 pick

185th overall – own

7th Round – 3 picks

227th overall – Evan Boehm trade

246th overall – Jordan Lucas trade

251st overall – compensatory

Many of Miami's picks have traded hands multiple times. A pair of September 1 trades (acquisitions of Danny Isidora and Evan Boehm) saw late-round picks exchanged. The Isidora trade sent a seventh-round pick to Minnesota, while Miami and Indianapolis made a conditional pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds for the offensive lineman.

Multiple mid-round picks were exchanged as part of the two marquee trades the Dolphins made last year. The Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade brought back two first-round picks (one of them is in 2021), a 2021 second-round pick and offensive tackle Julién Davenport. Also as part of that trade, Miami sent a fourth-round pick in 2020 and sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston.

The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade – in addition to the 18th pick in 2020 – also brought back a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. Miami, along with the safety, sent a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Steelers.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick were traded last March to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the Dolphins received a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick (the pick that ultimately went to Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal).