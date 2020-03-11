Dolphins 2020 Draft Picks Finalized

The NFL announced Tuesday the distribution of 32 compensatory draft picks. The Dolphins are the beneficiary of two additional selections – picks in the fourth and seventh round – in accordance with the departures Ja'Wuan James, Brandon Bolden, Cameron Wake and Frank Gore offsetting the signings of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe last offseason – bringing the club's total to a league-high 14 selections.
The breakdown of the Dolphins' draft day war chest is as follows:
1st Round – 3 picks
5th overall – own
18th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
26th overall – Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade
2nd Round – 2 picks
39th overall – own
56th overall – 2019 draft day trade with New Orleans
3rd Round – 1 pick
70th overall – own
4th Round – 1 pick
141st overall – compensatory
5th Round – 3 picks
153rd overall – Kenyan Drake trade
154th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
173rd overall – Aqib Talib trade
6th Round – 1 pick
185th overall – own
7th Round – 3 picks
227th overall – Evan Boehm trade
246th overall – Jordan Lucas trade
251st overall – compensatory
Many of Miami's picks have traded hands multiple times. A pair of September 1 trades (acquisitions of Danny Isidora and Evan Boehm) saw late-round picks exchanged. The Isidora trade sent a seventh-round pick to Minnesota, while Miami and Indianapolis made a conditional pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds for the offensive lineman.
Multiple mid-round picks were exchanged as part of the two marquee trades the Dolphins made last year. The Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade brought back two first-round picks (one of them is in 2021), a 2021 second-round pick and offensive tackle Julién Davenport. Also as part of that trade, Miami sent a fourth-round pick in 2020 and sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston.
The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade – in addition to the 18th pick in 2020 – also brought back a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. Miami, along with the safety, sent a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Steelers.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick were traded last March to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the Dolphins received a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick (the pick that ultimately went to Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal).
Running back Kenyan Drake was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of last October's trade deadline. The conditional pick settled in the fifth round at No. 153 overall.