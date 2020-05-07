Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule Breakdown

2019 Record: 12-4 (Super Bowl LIV Champions)

2019 Offensive Rank: 5th

2019 Defensive Rank: 7th

Key Veteran Additions: OT Mike Remmers, RB DeAndre Washington

2020 First-Round Draft Pick: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The reigning Super Bowl champs return to the scene of the crime for the first time since Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes hoisted the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl IV. The Dolphins have defeated the defending champs three of the last five years, but making it four of six will be a tall order. Mahomes surpassed Dan Marino's record for touchdown passes in his first two years as a starter with 76 deliveries to pay dirt (Marino with 68, albeit in seven fewer starts).

Miami's added arsenal of coverage specialists will be tested in this matchup. The Kansas City offense can hang points in bunches thanks to perhaps the league's best group of skill players. Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receiving yards last season with 1,229 (fourth-most regardless of position) while wide out Tyreek Hill has a combined 26 receiving touchdowns and 3,522 yards the last three years.