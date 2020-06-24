Meet The Rookies: Brandon Jones

The All-Big 12 safety is, unfortunately, familiar with hardship. At just 12-years-old, Jones lost his father, Bert, to liver cancer. That tragedy forced Jones to mature at a faster rate and take on more of a leadership role in his own home as the second-oldest of five boys.

"His father meant a lot to him, and the memory of his father means a lot to him still to this day," Herman said. "When he got drafted, he called me to thank me – that's the kind of kid he is – and thank our program for everything we've done. I told him 'there's a guy up in heaven right now that's probably got the biggest smile up in the joint because he's so proud of you,' and he agreed with me."

An ear-to-ear grin graces Jones' face when he recalls his earliest football memory – a moment sparked by the motivation of his late father. Jones' football career began at the ripe age of six where he started off on the offensive side of the ball at running back, the same position his father played.

With a little self-scouting, Bert Jones used his knowledge as a ball carrier to aid his son in making a game-changing play on defense; a moment that ignited Brandon's belief that he could one day play in the National Football League.