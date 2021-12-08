Taking A Breath of Fresh Air: Zach Sieler's Story

Born and raised in Pinckney, Michigan – a city that spans all of 1.6 miles with a population hovering around 2,500 – Sieler grew up with no shortage of outdoor activities at his disposal. Deer hunting and riding four-wheelers around his families 30-acre ranch with his two younger brothers filled his life as much as football practices did. From the moment his father bought him a hunting bow from Walmart as a young boy, hunting always remained a core part of his upbringing.

The older Sieler grew, the more he found that the ying and yang of the activities he enjoyed most proved to complement each other in a very vital way.

"Being outside, hunting, being in the wilderness. It's always been a mental break for me. It's an escape to get some peace and quiet. It just makes me happy," Sieler said.

Not long after The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ferris State – a school that had never had a player drafted to the NFL prior -- Sieler made the move from his familiar Michigan surroundings to a new home near the Ravens facility. The sudden change in scenery meant saying goodbye to some usual comforts. A necessary evil in realizing the NFL dream.

The city life meant less opportunities to hop on a four-wheeler with a fishing pole or hunting bow on his back, but more time to prove himself in the NFL. As is the case with many rookies, adjusting to the league, both on and off the field, would prove to be the biggest challenge.

The changes that came on the field would prove much more palpable than those off it, as Sieler quickly realized the switch from living near vast stretches of unexplored land to leasing an apartment in the city wasn't the easiest transition to make.

"My first year in Baltimore I rented an apartment. It was insanely expensive. I finally decided to break the lease, and I think it cost me $4,000 or $5,000." Sieler said.

"It just ate at me. I kept saying there must be a better way. There just has to be a better way."