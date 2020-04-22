2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

It's now 10 days before the start of the 2020 NFL draft, and the idea of the Dolphins taking a quarterback with their first of three first-round picks is even more widespread than before.

In fact, a survey of 29 recent national mock drafts produced a unanimous result. All 29 mock drafts had the Dolphins taking a quarterback with their first pick.

The only variable is that six of them had the Dolphins trading up to get a quarterback, while one had them moving from five to 10 and selecting Justin Herbert of Oregon at that spot.

The most eye-opening scenario was offered by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who had the Dolphins moving up to No. 1 with a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals and taking Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU.

The most popular position for the Dolphins' second first-round pick was offensive tackle, with 15 of 28 mentions (one mock had the Dolphins giving up the 18th overall pick in a trade-up).

At No. 26, the most popular position was running back with 10 mentions, followed by tackle with nine.

In terms of players, Tua Tagovailoa remains the most popular projection with 15 mentions, including one at No. 2 and three at No. 3 after projected trades to move up. Herbert was mentioned 12 times and Burrow twice — with the trade up and once at the No. 5 spot.

Behind Tagovailoa, the most popular projection for the Dolphins is tackle Josh Jones, who was mentioned 14 times (seven at No. 18 and seven at No. 26). He was followed by running back D'Andre Swift (nine times) and safety Xavier McKinney (8).

The other players projected multiple times as Dolphins first-round picks in those recent national mock drafts were LSU edge player K'Lavon Chaisson, USC tackle Austin Jackson, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland and Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton.

One mock had the Dolphins moving up from 18 to 7 with their second pick to get Becton after first landing Tagovailoa at No. 5.