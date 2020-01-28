2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Miami's desire to land a franchise signal caller is the worst-kept secret in the league so this may merely be a question of Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa's stock is clouded by a season-ending hip injury, which is just the latest in a string of lower body ailments. Indications are that Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery and if that's the case he should still be a Top 5 pick. If the medicals don't check out or the Dolphins are just generally concerned about his durability they could audible to Herbert, who the organization is also said to be high on. When healthy Tagovailoa is a dynamic playmaker in the mold of a Steve Young or Russell Wilson, capable of making plays with his arm and legs. Tagovailoa also possesses the top-notch intangibles needed to thrive as a quarterback in the NFL.

18. K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

Assuming Miami gets a quarterback with their top pick, they will have considerable flexibility the rest of the way because they basically need help everywhere. That's one of the benefits of a complete rebuild. It only makes sense to surround that new signal caller with weapons and blockers. However, Phins head coach Brian Flores has a defensive background and will likely want to use at least one of those three first-rounders on a playmaker for that side of the ball. Upgrading the pass rush will be a priority after finishing dead-last in the league in sack production. Durability is a concern with Chaisson but when healthy he's proven to be a dynamic presence off the edge due to an ideal blend of explosive athleticism, speed and power. Chaisson isn't just a one-trick pony either, utilizing an array of moves and counters to get after the quarterback.

26. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State