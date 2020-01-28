2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

The Super Bowl has made its way to South Florida this week, but the focus will be on Las Vegas in three months when the 2020 NFL draft is held in the league's new city.
The Dolphins will be key players in that 2020 draft, as they currently hold three first-round and two second-round selections.
The speculation is in full swing when it comes to trying to predict what the Dolphins will do with those three first-round picks, with more guessing and predictions sure to come.
What appears clear in our survey of 21 recent national mock draft is that the expectation is that the Dolphins will end up with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection.
Tagovailoa was projected to the Dolphins at that slot on a whopping 18 of the 21 mock drafts, and another had the Dolphins getting him at No. 3 after moving two spots.
The two analysts who didn't have Tagovailoa going to the Dolphins in the first round instead projected Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and another quarterback, Senior Bowl MVP Justin Herbert from Oregon.
As one would imagine, the predictions were a lot more diversified when it came to the Dolphins' picks at No. 18 and No. 26, which came via trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, respectively.
No prospect got more than three mentions at either spot, though Georgia running back D'Andre Swift ended up being picked five times — twice at 18 and three times at 26.
Other prospects who got multiple mentions were Houston tackle Josh Jones, LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton, Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Wills.
Here's the rundown of those 21 national mock drafts, along with comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.
Mel Kiper, ESPN
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Let's rewind: Back in 2006, the Nick Saban-coached Dolphins passed on signing a quarterback coming off a serious injury and instead traded draft picks to acquire Daunte Culpepper and Joey Harrington. Things didn't work out, and Saban moved on to Alabama the next year. The quarterback Saban and Miami could have had? Drew Brees. Now, Saban has a talented quarterback with injury questions, and things have come full circle. The Dolphins shouldn't pass on this one. Tagovailoa, who still needs to pass medical checks on his injured hip, is a super-talented passer with elite accuracy. With three first-round picks and two second-rounders, Miami has to build its talent base, and it can start with a franchise quarterback.
18. K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
The Dolphins this season had the fewest sacks on defense (23) and also allowed the most sacks on offense (58), so they have huge holes on both sides of the trenches. And while they would probably love to grab an offensive tackle with their second first-rounder, my top four are all off the board here. The ascending Chaisson makes a ton of sense with this pick, as Miami can bet on the upside of a twitchy pass-rusher with elite quickness who ended his college career with just 9.5 sacks. Now, that includes a season lost to injury, but there is still some risk here. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Chaisson has room to grow on his frame.
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
I mentioned the Dolphins' need at offensive line earlier, and this is certainly a spot to watch for linemen who rise at the combine, but I just don't have one graded this highly at this point. So I'm going to follow my board and go with the No. 1 running back in Swift, who would be a good value pick for a team that really doesn't have a clear running back starter. Swift is a big-play threat and all-around back who will contribute in the passing game, and he'd make life easier on Tagovailoa (or whoever starts under center in 2020). I actually have a higher grade on Swift than Josh Jacobs, who went No. 24 a year ago. Again, though, this team has several positions it could target, so this is fluid.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Over the last four years, 10 quarterbacks have been drafted in the top 10, and seven of those draft picks were acquired via trade. History suggests the Dolphins would have to move up to secure the services of Tagovailoa if he is their target. Based on talent, he is a top-five draft pick, but it all comes down to the medical feedback and each team's appetite for risk.
18. K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
The Dolphins were the worst team this season at getting after the quarterback. Chaisson needs to continue and get stronger, but his initial burst and edge speed are tremendous, showing the easy body flexibility to bend the corner and flatten to the quarterback.
26. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
A running back in the first round is a luxury, but the Dolphins were abysmal in the running game this season, averaging only 72.2 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per rush. Dobbins has the skills to be a three-down back and his vision and instincts are what set him apart from the other backs in this class.
Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
5. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, Alabama
Any speculation on what the Dolphins' plans are at quarterback feels wildly premature anyway. But I do suspect there's ample room for Miami to take a hard-nosed, battle-tested blocker and leader here such as Willis.
The Dolphins are going to spend in free agency at multiple spots, so their needs could change accordingly. But Wills fits the mold of what head coach Brian Flores wants in his players: intelligence, toughness and an ornery football temperament.
18. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
This is a potential match of physical skills and intelligence for a team that will value those qualities highly, and we've heard that the Dolphins have done as much work on Herbert as any team out there.
26. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Let's say the Dolphins use a big chunk of their $100 million in salary-cap space on OL and pass-rush help. In that situation, we could see Brian Flores wanting a young captain in his secondary such as McKinney who can cover the back half, walk out to the slot, blitz and help stop the run.
The Dolphins could move on from safety Reshad Jones, and McKinney can help replace what they lost in trading Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com (1/25)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Tua does come with durability concerns, but it's a risk worth taking for the QB-starved Dolphins. He can sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick for a season while he recovers from hip surgery.
18. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Swift is a special player and would team with Tua to create some excitement in Miami.
26. Austin Jackson, T, USC
The Dolphins' offensive overhaul continues with a very athletic offensive tackle. Jackson is only 20 years old, and he has tremendous upside.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
This will all come down to Tua's health, but agent Leigh Steinberg expects the quarterback will be able to throw for teams at some point before the draft. For now, though, this is the best-case scenario for the Dolphins, who won five of their last nine games. However, if Tua gets a clean bill of health, things get interesting as other teams could be looking to trade up ahead of Miami to land him.
18. Josh Jones, T, Houston
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars and that carried over to the Senior Bowl. He has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise, Tua Tagovailoa.
26. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
The Dolphins need help just about everywhere. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He's since suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign, but he should be fully recovered by the spring.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
I can't see the Dolphins passing on Tagovailoa sitting here at No. 5 overall, even if they aren't convinced he'll be ready to play the entire 2020 season.
18. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, Alabama
The Dolphins pair Tagovailoa with his blindside protector in Wills, an overwhelmingly powerful blocker with outstanding fundamentals and good feet.
26. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
The Dolphins stop Delpit's slide and get a big, springy safety who can carry out a multitude of responsibilities on the defense.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
18. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
26. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Tyler Roman, NBCsports.com
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
I know this is a controversial pick right now considering his recent serious hip injury, but if all his medicals check out, he's a top 5 pick. This selection also has to do with the fact that Joe Burrow and Tua are way above the next batch of QBs in this draft. Tagovailoa is one of the best QB prospects in recent memory due to his anticipation, deep ball, and pocket movement skills.
18. K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
The Dolphins get a pass rusher with an impressive first step off the line with their second pick of the round. Chaisson can be a double-digit sack type of player from year one for the rebuilding club. He impressed in the College Football Playoff vs. Oklahoma with constant pressure and two-sack performance.
26. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The Dolphins need offensive weapons to help their new young QB thrive. Jefferson has been one of the biggest risers since the year started. He can play all three WR spots but is especially dangerous from the slot. I like how he finds ways to get open no matter the coverage, he has a really good feel/instincts for the game. His 227-yard and four-touchdown performance in the College Football Playoff semi-finals vs. Oklahoma has solidified his first-round status.
Jason McIntyre, FOXSports.com
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Coming off hip surgery, the 21-year old Tagovailoa is not going to be ready for the NFL Combine, but he's expected to throw for teams in April. On sheer talent, I don't see how he falls out of the Top 10, though the injury concerns are legit.
18. Josh Jones, T, Houston
Pro Football Focus ranked the Dolphins as having the worst offensive line in the NFL by a fairly wide margin. Jones allowed just four pressures on 325 pass-blocking snaps last season, and thus makes his debut in our 2020 Mock Draft.
26. Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
The Dolphins had an NFL-low 23 sacks last year, and it's an area the Dolphins absolutely must address in the draft and in free agency.
Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
The Dolphins take their future franchise quarterback. If the medical reports come back with positive news on Tagovailoa, I could see Miami taking him over Justin Herbert. If it weren't for his dislocated hip and durability concerns, Tagovailoa would be a lock as a high first-round pick.
18. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, Alabama
The Dolphins grab Tua Tagovailoa's blind-side protector. Sources say Miami is high on Wills. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wills was the starting right tackle for Alabama over the past two seasons and was a steady performer for the Crimson Tide. He has the strength to open holes in the ground game with the quickness and athleticism to block on the edge. Wills looks like a quick starter at right tackle in the NFL.
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Dolphins grab a feature back for their offense. Miami really struggled to run in 2019 and needs more talent in the backfield along with a better offensive line. Some team sources are high on Swift and feel he is a better prospect than Nick Chubb, Sony Michel or Josh Jacobs were.
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football (1/23)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
I mentioned on our NFL picks podcast video that I was going to steal this pick. I also like the theory that the Dolphins will take Tua Tagovailoa anyway because they've been targeting this whole time. The Dolphins can start Ryan Fitzpatrick for one more year as Tagovailoa heals from his devastating injury.
18. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Dolphins need to add tons of talent around their new quarterback to give him a fighting chance. They have so many holes on offense that almost every position makes sense. D'Andre Swift might be the best offensive player on the board. D'Andre Swift lives up to his name concerning that attribute, but vision is his best strength.
26. Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa
The Dolphins addressed their offense with their first two selections. Here's a third pick for the offense, as the blocking desperately needs to be upgraded. Tristan Wirfs, a 320-pound tackle, needs to improve his pass protection, but he's a massive run blocker with first-round potential.
Dan Kadar, SB Nation
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
As the draft process drags on, we'll learn more about the truth of Tagovailoa's health status. That will prove whether or not he slides, gets picked fifth overall, or goes even higher in a trade-up scenario.
18. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
Miami has been in the bottom six of the NFL in sacks the last three seasons, and bottomed out as the worst in the league in 2019. That could force a move on a player like Weaver in the first round. He reminds me of Clelin Ferrell, whom the Raiders took fourth overall last year.
26. Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville
Becton bolted for the NFL after starting three seasons at Louisville, and should have a spot in the first round locked down. Now it's just a matter of figuring out how high he could go. The Dolphins would be wise to pair Tagovailoa with a blocker on the edge, and Becton fits the bill.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Maybe hip surgery won't leave Tagovailoa out of action until the draft after all. His agent, Leigh Steinberg, said this week he expects the quarterback to be healthy by April and participate in a throwing session for teams. The former point is more important than the latter, as medical questions should be the only reason the Dolphins should have pause on an otherwise alluring passer.
18. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Taco Charlton led Miami with a meager five sacks, and his standing with the team is unclear after he was made inactive for three of the final four games. Gross-Matos checks off a lot of boxes as a speed rusher off the edge,
26. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Between Miami's 58 sacks allowed and rate of 3.3 yards per carry, it's clear an investment needs to be made up front, especially if an ascending talent like Jones is available in the first round.
Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
They might have to move up to land him on draft day, but if Tagovailoa is still on the board here, it's a no-brainer for the Dolphins. Assuming his medicals check out, Tagovailoa is an elite quarterback prospect with all the physical and mental tools to be the difference-maker Miami has been desperately seeking for years.
18. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
After using their first pick on a franchise quarterback, the Dolphins need to build a worthy supporting cast around Tagovailoa. Why not start by giving him one of his favorite weapons from the college ranks? Tua has been taking advantage of Ruggs' elite explosiveness and big-play ability for quite some time now, and he could do the same in Miami for years to come.
26. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Offensive tackle would be the top priority here, but with Mekhi Becton off the board just before their pick, the value is likely to be better at their next pick. Instead, the Dolphins could opt to take the best of a deep running back class, adding a complete runner in Taylor, who averaged 2,000 yards per season on the ground over his three years with the Badgers.
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Now that we know Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should make a full recovery from his scary hip injury, he has to be the pick for the Dolphins. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as the bridge QB should Tagovailoa need extra time to get to full strength. When healthy, Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile, deep-ball throwing QB with the upside of Russell Wilson, only throwing with his left arm.
18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
The Dolphins desperately need a true workhorse back for their rebuild. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and burst as a runner. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was on display more during his final college season. In three years for the Badgers, he posted 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 total TDs.
26. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The Dolphins know DeVante Parker will be around for a while. Now they can get someone to complement him as a big-play threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) has emerged in LSU's passing game as a quick, efficient route-runner with good hands whose speed remains underrated. He has posted 102 catches for 1,434 yards and 18 TDs in 14 games with one more left to play.
Brad Weiss, FanSided.com
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
The Miami Dolphins have to get their quarterback in 2020, and with all the noise surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, the fact is, all signs point to him being able to fully heal from his hip injury. If that is the case, he is once again the best quarterback prospect in the draft, although he does fall to No. 3 here to Miami. Miami will have to trade up to get Tua, who was one of the more electric players in college football when healthy, but they will be glad they did once he is able to play. Last year, the Dolphins actually played competitive football despite the fact the organization kept selling off head coach Brian Flores' top guys, who that just shows you how good a coach they have in Flores.
18. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
The Miami Dolphins hold three first round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but after moving up to draft Tua Tagovailoa, they end up with only two in this mock. The move up for Tua is a good one, as he is going to be a special talent in this league, and with their second first rounder, look for Brian Flores to attack the defensive side of the ball Of all the defensive tackles in this draft class, very few have the versatility of a guy like Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina. Of course, now that the draft process has started, there is a good chance that Kinlaw is gone before the Dolphins pick at No. 18, but he would be an excellent addition to this defensive line if not.
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Armed with three first-round picks and six in the top 70, the Dolphins are stocked with ammunition to move up if they feel it's necessary to land Tagovailoa. Clearly, there are durability concerns—not only because of the hip injury that ended his collegiate career (even though early reports have been positive), but he's had ankle surgeries in each of the past two seasons as well. When healthy, however, Tua has elite anticipation, accuracy and touch on all levels of the field, and he's expected to throw for teams prior to the draft.
18. Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville
Not only did the Dolphins trade away left tackle Laremy Tunsil during the season, the team could use multiple upgrades in their offensive line, which finished last in Football Outsiders offensive line rankings in 2019. Becton has incredible agility and movement skills for a man his size (6-7, 369 pounds), which led his former coach Bobby Petrino to once compare Becton to Jonathan Ogden.
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Miami has holes all across its roster and can go in a number of directions here, but it had the league's worst rushing attack—72.3 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Upgrading the offensive line is necessary as well (see No. 18), but Swift is an elusive runner with great burst and an accomplished receiver (73 receptions) to give the Dolphins a three-down back to take pressure off Tua.
Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
5. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
18. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
26. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
18. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
26. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Tua will have an asterisk next to his name all offseason, but with his injury timeline, we should know by draft day whether further complications have arisen that could put his career in jeopardy. Assuming full health, Tagovailoa did nothing to dissuade us from our preseason opinion that he's a franchise quarterback prospect with a 90.3 passing grade.
18. Josh Jones, T, Houston
Jones earned the highest overall grade we've ever given to a non-Power 5 offensive tackle (93.2). And unlike many Group-of-5 tackles, Jones has all the length and athleticism to stick there in the NFL.
26. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Henderson won't be everyone's cup of tea, but he should taste just right for man-heavy defenses like the Dolphins'. Even with a relative down year this season, Henderson allowed only 20 catches all season long. He lost more downfield than he did in 2018, but he was often still at the catch point.
Scott Wright, Draft Countdown.com
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Miami's desire to land a franchise signal caller is the worst-kept secret in the league so this may merely be a question of Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa's stock is clouded by a season-ending hip injury, which is just the latest in a string of lower body ailments. Indications are that Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery and if that's the case he should still be a Top 5 pick. If the medicals don't check out or the Dolphins are just generally concerned about his durability they could audible to Herbert, who the organization is also said to be high on. When healthy Tagovailoa is a dynamic playmaker in the mold of a Steve Young or Russell Wilson, capable of making plays with his arm and legs. Tagovailoa also possesses the top-notch intangibles needed to thrive as a quarterback in the NFL.
18. K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
Assuming Miami gets a quarterback with their top pick, they will have considerable flexibility the rest of the way because they basically need help everywhere. That's one of the benefits of a complete rebuild. It only makes sense to surround that new signal caller with weapons and blockers. However, Phins head coach Brian Flores has a defensive background and will likely want to use at least one of those three first-rounders on a playmaker for that side of the ball. Upgrading the pass rush will be a priority after finishing dead-last in the league in sack production. Durability is a concern with Chaisson but when healthy he's proven to be a dynamic presence off the edge due to an ideal blend of explosive athleticism, speed and power. Chaisson isn't just a one-trick pony either, utilizing an array of moves and counters to get after the quarterback.
26. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Among the Dolphins myriad of problems is a severe lack of playmakers on offense. Especially in a run game that was dead last in the NFL. In this scenario they have their pick of the litter at the running back position, with Dobbins and D'Andre Swift of Georgia contending to be the first runner off the board. The Raiders rushing attack improved by leaps and bounds this year after selecting Josh Jacobs in the first round and Dobbins could have a similar type of impact in Miami. Dobbins is the total package at the position, excelling in all facets of the game. Whether it's as an instinctive ball carrier with a nice blend of speed and power, catching the ball out of the backfield or picking up the blitz as a blocker. Dobbins has also shown the ability to be a workhorse, carrying the load for the Buckeyes and rising to the occasion in big games.