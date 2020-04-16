Chris Grier's Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We do have an analytics department that does injury predictions, Grier said. "Football is a violent sport. We do the best we can. I've been around good players who were never hurt like Jake Long for instance, or a player like Curtis Martin who was always hurt and then basically never missed a game in New England. We do a lot of studies on that. [Head Athletic Trainer[ Kyle Johnston and our doctors and staff have done a lot of work on every player."

Aside from a change in physical location, it's been business as usual for Grier and his staff.

"It hasn't really been too much different," Grier said. "The difference is we haven't been in the same room. We did a lot of work in December starting on the draft with all the picks we had coming into this draft."

Everybody wants to know who the Dolphins will select with the fifth pick in next Thursday's draft, and fans come from all walks of life. Fans ask the Dolphins GM what the plan is at the grocery store, and even in his own home.

"They're a passionate fan base," Grier said. "People at the grocery store are still [asking about the quarterback], the guy spraying for ants over at the house is asking me Dolphins questions the whole time. My wife and kids are worse than [the media]. Every day they pop in my office and ask me who we are taking."

The quarterback position has been the point of intrigue for fans for some time, specifically the two players ranked atop the QB big board by many draft pundits, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.