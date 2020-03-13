Humble And Hungry: The Brian Flores Story

Incredible as it may be, Flores knows his story isn't finished being written. By his own account, his impact on others will ultimately determine his success.

"It doesn't really matter where you're from or what your situation is," Flores said. "If you do what you're passionate about and you have support, it goes so far. I don't think people really understand how impactful they are. Keep working, keep striving, keep trying to be the best version of yourself. And then pay it forward. It's only a success story if we help other people have success."

Whether he wants to admit it or not, Flores has already impacted the lives of so many grateful people. People like Coach Mangiero.

"I'm very proud, like my own son" Mangiero said, fighting back tears. "It's like growing a rose in concrete. How did this beautiful thing bloom in this jungle? Just, impossible. Incredible. It's the American dream for a guy to come from where he came from. He worked very hard. He sacrificed and was very humble about the whole thing. Humble and hungry is a good way to describe him."

Just as he did in his childhood, Flores persevered through his rookie season en route to five wins in the Dolphins' final nine games. Flores will be the first to admit that the job is far from complete on this remarkable journey.