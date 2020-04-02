Throwback Thursday: 1985 Dolphins Bears Monday Night Football

Moore made four catches in the game; the two scores and a critical conversion on third-and-18. The touchdowns came from a pair of plays where Moore condensed inside to the tight end position, with the latter play coming from a shot up the seam in tight coverage – the type of throw that separated Marino from the rest.

"[It was] his ability to read coverage [and] the fact that he got it out so quickly. And his ability to throw the football. The confidence level that we had in him, and the confidence that he had in us, was just mind-boggling. That was the beauty of that football team. We had so many weapons that Dan could pick and choose how to use them all. He had confidence in everybody and because of that, we led the league in scoring a couple of those years."