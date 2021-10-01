Memories of a Lifetime with Don Shula

That love for his family is why Shula was unusually subdued amidst all the hoopla leading up to the first game between the Dolphins and Dave's Cincinnati Bengals, pitting father against son as head coaches for the first time ever in the NFL. He knew that if he won, Dave would have to lose. That was tough to take. And when the game ended with a Dolphins comeback victory, as soon as Shula finished talking to his team about their win, he made a beeline to the Bengals locker room to console Dave on his loss.

While family, even above football, was the centerpiece of Shula's life, his sense of integrity defined it.

To Shula, either you did things the right way or you didn't do them at all. And that was especially true regarding the way he coached. He certainly looked for every advantage he could find, but always within the rules.

That's why he always looked with disdain at anyone who painted outside the lines. When Patriots head coach Ron Meyer called in a snowplow to clear a spot on a snow-covered field in order to kick a game-winning field goal, Shula considered it such a breach of ethics that he never referred to Meyer by name again, always calling him "that coach up north."

And Shula practiced what he preached. After the players were done practicing for the day during training camp, he would run laps around the field while everyone else headed for the showers. Even though there was nobody out there to watch him, Shula never, ever cut corners. He would always run outside the end zone pylons instead of shaving off a few yards by cutting inside them. It was probably something he didn't even consider.

But when quarterbacks coach Gary Stevens first joined him for a run, he made a mistake he would soon regret. On the first lap, Stevens cut inside one of the pylons. As soon as Shula caught up to him, he bellowed at Stevens, "Run the whole damn field!"

Stevens never ran inside the pylons again.

When it came to integrity, to Coach Shula there was no cutting corners.