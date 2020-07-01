Jakeem Grant Wants To Go Fast

Playing the role of student, Grant took note of Parker's dedication to the craft and ability to shake off injury-plagued seasons to get to where he wants to go.

"Last year, for me personally, it left a bad taste in my mouth," Grant said. "So I've been attacking this offseason with my blinders on, tunnel vision, just pissed off chasing greatness. I'm working out twice a day getting my muscles strong then working on my footwork, my hands, things like that. Then after that I go and get my body worked on so I can be healthy. My hair is on fire right now."

"I do my lifting and conditioning early in the morning and then I get out there and go run routes. Every day I'm doing something that's working on the top of the route or my footwork and things like that."