Jakeem Grant's Hard Work Pays Off With Extension

The four-year extension came last week as Grant prepared to enter the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Grant proved to be a dynamic returner from his rookie season and he’s done nothing but get better as a wide receiver with each passing year.

“This guy is fast,” Head Coach Brian Flores said. “This guy is elusive. He’s strong for a little guy, and he works hard. Football is very important to him, and being part of this team is very important to him, so congratulations to him. I think it was well deserved, and we’re happy to have him.”

That last part really was meaningful for Grant.

The Dolphins identified him as one of the players they want to have around as they try to build a contender.

“Man, it’s truly an honor, just for them to just have the faith in me and saying that, ‘You’re one of our key guys and we want you here for a long term,’ ” Grant said. “It just brings joy to my heart. It just makes me want to go out there and play even harder.”

Grant didn’t hesitate when he was asked what he planned to do with the new money headed his way, saying it was to take care of his mother.

“Not anything in particular,” Grant said. “I’m just still thinking about what I should do. I definitely want to get her a house, but I’m kind of just debating about it. Should I wait? But I definitely want to take care of mom, though. She’s worked her butt off to raise three of us all by herself. I’m definitely going to take care of her.”

In the immediate future, the focus for Grant is to round into football shape for the start of the regular season.