Byron Jones’ Impact Transcends the Football Field

Additionally, Jones hosts football camps in his hometown to empower kids to get involved in both football and their communities, teaching teamwork, responsibility and dependability. Jones was transparent in his self-evaluation, a trait that comes from a life in football.

"It comes from football," Jones said. "In football, you really have to check yourself frequently. You have to ask yourself am I lifting enough weights, am I watching enough film, am I drinking enough water, am I getting enough sleep?"

"It starts with simple things then you can expand it," he continued. "Am I focusing enough on football but also am I focusing enough on my community, my family, my relationships? I think it's a really good trait to have in general, no matter what career you're in. Just check yourself. Really ask yourself am you doing enough in the avenues of my life that are most important? Oftentimes the answer is no and it's up to you to really change that course."

Jones put his words into actions quickly upon arrival in South Florida.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program provides youth in the local community an opportunity to meet some of their favorite Miami Dolphins. Jones participated in the organization's virtual event earlier this week to answer questions and impart some of the lessons he's learned both in life and in football.

"A lot of kids were asking about discipline and how you focus during a class you may not like. Just grit, perseverance and determination," Jones said. "No matter what you want to do in life, those three traits will take you far.