Football's Third Phase: The Kicking Game

We know about the guys who put the points on the board and the punter who flips the field, but what about the core players? Crossman has several that he feels are playing at a high level.

"Getting Clayton Fejedelem as the personal protector has been nice," Crossman added. "Kavon Frazier has done a nice job whether he's played inside or outside. Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Andrew Van Ginkel – they're all doing a nice job. Then you've got the guys, a lot of those guys – Kamu Grugier-Hill – that are playing on both phases. So we feel good about the core group."

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is flashing in big moments on the Dolphins defense. Despite 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a 78-yard fumble return for a touchdown – the second-longest in franchise history to Jason Taylor's 85-yard rumble Week 1 of 2005 – Van Ginkel is still a focal point of Miami's special teams units. He's played 103 snaps on special teams and knows that role is just as important as rushing the quarterback.

"That's a big portion of the game that doesn't get as much appreciation," Van Ginkel said. "I know 'Coach Flo' takes pride in that, so I take pride in that as well. It's a big part of the game. Any time you can flip the field or score touchdowns, it's a huge momentum swing. It's just part of the game that goes unappreciated. I take pride in that."

Three players have multiple solo special teams tackles: running back Matt Breida, Frazier and Grugier-Hill.

Breida was getting important carries in the 49ers Super Bowl run last season. The Dolphins traded for the explosive back and special teams ace over the draft weekend both for his work on the field, but also his selfless, team-first mindset.

"I'm happy just to – like I've said before time and time again – whatever my role is, I'm going to do," Breida said. "I'm going to be happy no matter what. I'm very fortunate and very lucky to play in the NFL, so I'm not a ball guy. I'm not someone who's selfish. I just want to win at the end of the day, so whatever we've got to do to win, that's my goal."

Also acquired over the draft weekend (as a free agent signing), Frazier has three special teams tackles and hit a crucial block on Grant's long touchdown return.

"(Kavon) has good experience and has a lot of position flexibility, and has really been a good addition for us," Crossman said. "He's one of those guys that's really settling in on those four phase core players for us."