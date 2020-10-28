The Blitz: Special in the Kicking Game

They Said It

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores got his start in coaching on special teams.

"I started in the kicking game," Flores said. "That's where I got my break in coaching. I know and understand how important those guys in those positions are, whether it's kicker, punter, long snapper, returners, ball security and things of that nature."

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman's unit is chock full of accomplished resumes contributing to Miami's strong early-season showing in that department. Crossman spoke Tuesday about a couple of four-phase (kickoff, kick coverage, punt team and punt return) players providing a spark for the Dolphins.

"(Kavon Frazier) is one of those guys that's really settling in on those four phase core players for us," Crossman said. "Those guys need to play well, and we need to keep playing better and better as the season progresses."

"(Mack Hollins') upbeat personality really transcends and really brings a lot of guys along, when you look at him in the locker room, in the meeting room, out on the practice field," Crossman added. "He's really got a great demeanor and his approach of how he works, and I think that has a lasting impact on a lot of the younger guys."