The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins traveled to New Orleans and beat the Saints on Monday Night Football 20-3. This win is their seventh victory in a row. The Dolphins were led by their defense as they sacked Saints Quarterback Ian Book eight times in the game, and early in the first quarter Nik Needham had an interception. He ran back for a touchdown to get the Dolphins on the board and out to an early 7-0 lead. The Dolphins offense later added another touchdown when Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. This was the first win over the Saints since 2005 for the Dolphins, and their first win in the Superdome since 1986. Next week the Dolphins travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

With this win, the Miami Dolphins are now 43-43 all-time on Monday Night football. This was also their 86th appearance on Monday Night football which is more than any other team.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle had 10+ receptions again on Monday night, the third time he's done that this season. He's the second rookie in NFL history to have three 10+ catch games, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (4). Waddle is the fourth overall Dolphins player in history with at least three 10+ catch games.

With eight sacks against the Saints on Monday Night Football, it gives the Dolphins back-to-back games with 5+ sacks in the game and three straight games with 3+ sacks.