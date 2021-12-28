The Blitz: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins traveled to New Orleans and beat the Saints on Monday Night Football 20-3. This win is their seventh victory in a row. The Dolphins were led by their defense as they sacked Saints Quarterback Ian Book eight times in the game, and early in the first quarter Nik Needham had an interception. He ran back for a touchdown to get the Dolphins on the board and out to an early 7-0 lead. The Dolphins offense later added another touchdown when Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. This was the first win over the Saints since 2005 for the Dolphins, and their first win in the Superdome since 1986. Next week the Dolphins travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.
With this win, the Miami Dolphins are now 43-43 all-time on Monday Night football. This was also their 86th appearance on Monday Night football which is more than any other team.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle had 10+ receptions again on Monday night, the third time he's done that this season. He's the second rookie in NFL history to have three 10+ catch games, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (4). Waddle is the fourth overall Dolphins player in history with at least three 10+ catch games.
With eight sacks against the Saints on Monday Night Football, it gives the Dolphins back-to-back games with 5+ sacks in the game and three straight games with 3+ sacks.
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the current seven game winning streak and said, "I think it's really just one in a row and that's really all we're trying to do. That's kind of the approach and I think our guys have kind of taken to that approach and the preparation, how important the preparation is, the preparation that's needed to get results in this league. There's a lot that goes into that. There's a lot of work, a lot of working together. I think George (Godsey), Eric (Studesville), Danny (Crossman), Josh (Boyer) – our coaching staff is doing a nice job of putting together game plans and giving our guys a chance to have success. Now the focus is to try to do it one more time."
Quote of the Day
When asked What do you see from your teammates day in and day out?
Christian Wilkins: "Really just a group of guys who care about each other and love each other. A bunch of guys who just take it one game at a time. A group of guys who want to be their best each time they walk in the facility or the field. That's just the mindset we all have."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The DCC hosted families impacted by cancer at the Dolphins vs Jets game and surprised them with a few gifts from the Heavy Hitter Toy Drive.
Trivia
In 2002, Ricky Williams set the Dolphins single season rushing record with 1,853 yards. Whose record did he break?
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins completed a turnaround season by beating the New York Jets 24-17 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to capture the AFC East division crown. Chad Pennington was let go by the Jets in August and signed with the Dolphins a few weeks later, and led the Dolphins to an 11-5 record on the season. In this game, Pennington was 22 for 30 for 200 yards passing and two touchdowns. He connected with Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Fasano on the touchdowns. Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown combined for over 100 yards rushing to lead a balanced Miami offensive attack. Philip Merling also intercepted a Bret Farve pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown as well. The Dolphins defense intercepted Farve three times on the day, with Miami Cornerback Andre Goodman coming down with two of the interceptions.
Answer to Trivia Question: Delvin Williams