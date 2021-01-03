Dolphins Fall in Finale, 56-26

Entering play in Week 17, Howard was allowing just 49.3 percent of passes targeted in his direction to go complete, and limited opposing quarterbacks to a collective passer rating of 48.7 – both best among players with at least 40 pass targets, per Pro Football Focus. He also finished the season with 20 passes defensed, the most in the NFL as of the end of the early kickoffs.

"It was hard to be happy. Nobody wants to get beat like that," Howard said. "We came in trying to win the game and it didn't happen, so I didn't really get the feeling with the 10th interception that it was good enough."

The Dolphins finish the second regular season under Head Coach Brian Flores with 10 wins and in second place in the AFC East. The five-win improvement from 2019 tied the third-best turnaround in franchise history (five-game turnarounds in 1982-1983 and 2004-2005).