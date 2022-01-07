The Blitz: Friday, January 7, 2022

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday their team award winners for the 2021 season. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, defensive back Jason McCourty earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, linebacker Elandon Roberts was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Jaylen Waddle was asked about being named the Team MVP on Thursday. Waddle said, "It means a lot. Just being on this team and trying to help win games. It means a lot, just coming from – I don't know who voted on it, but I appreciate it for sure." When Waddle was asked the way he can best positively impact the team moving forward, he said, "I think it's different ways to be honest. If it's getting the ball, getting the ball in space, going down field, blocking, doing things like that. Or if it's taking two defenders with me so somebody else can get open or have an easier route. There are different ways I can help the team. Returning. Things like that. There are a lot of different ways."

Jaelan Phillips was asked about winning the Nat Moore Community Service Award and he said, "When I came down to South Florida, the first thing that I knew was that I wanted to really make an impact in the community both on the field and off the field. Even in college, I tried to do my part doing community service with the team and with the athletic department, handing out food and supplies to the homeless people down in Overtown and different events like that. But when I went to the league, I obviously knew that my ability to do more increased in that the platform that I had would give me the ability to really spread that philanthropic mindset that I have and so I've been trying to do as much as a I can for the community. I've been blessed to be able to be with a team who is extremely helpful in facilitating a lot of that for me and my agency, they help me out with a lot of things. It's extremely important for me to give back and make an impact in this community."

The Miami Dolphins lead the all-time series against the New England Patriots 58-54.