The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins Wednesday announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Head Coach Brian Flores was asked for his thoughts on the passing of legendary football coach John Madden. Flores said, "It's a sad day for a lot of people, for the game of football. As far as legacy and impact and the amount of people and lives that he touched not only as a coach, but as a person, as a husband, as a father. I think he's up there on the Mount Everest of coaching and obviously he had a great career as a coach and as a color commentator. From all the things that I've heard – I never met him – he's a better human being. It's a huge loss for the sport and really for everyone, so a sad day."

Tua Tagovailoa was asked about what the belief has been like in the locker room even when the team was 1-7 that they could get things back on track. Tagovailoa said, "I think the belief has always been in the locker room. It's really just the execution from all of us – being able to play together. There would be times where the defense plays really well and we've got to pick it up on offense – we don't play as well as we should and vice versa. Or maybe something happens where penalties take a toll on the game for us as a team. So we just weren't playing complementary football – like we've been saying – the way that we're kind of doing now."

On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins did not allow the Saints to convert any of their 12 third-down attempts. It's just the sixth time since 1991 the Dolphins have done that and the first since Dec. 26, 2020, at Las Vegas.