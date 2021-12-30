The Blitz: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins Wednesday announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Head Coach Brian Flores was asked for his thoughts on the passing of legendary football coach John Madden. Flores said, "It's a sad day for a lot of people, for the game of football. As far as legacy and impact and the amount of people and lives that he touched not only as a coach, but as a person, as a husband, as a father. I think he's up there on the Mount Everest of coaching and obviously he had a great career as a coach and as a color commentator. From all the things that I've heard – I never met him – he's a better human being. It's a huge loss for the sport and really for everyone, so a sad day."
Tua Tagovailoa was asked about what the belief has been like in the locker room even when the team was 1-7 that they could get things back on track. Tagovailoa said, "I think the belief has always been in the locker room. It's really just the execution from all of us – being able to play together. There would be times where the defense plays really well and we've got to pick it up on offense – we don't play as well as we should and vice versa. Or maybe something happens where penalties take a toll on the game for us as a team. So we just weren't playing complementary football – like we've been saying – the way that we're kind of doing now."
On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins did not allow the Saints to convert any of their 12 third-down attempts. It's just the sixth time since 1991 the Dolphins have done that and the first since Dec. 26, 2020, at Las Vegas.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Miami Dolphins are the first NFL team since 2017 (New Orleans and New England) to win seven straight games by at least seven points in the same season.
Quote of the Day
Elandon Roberts was asked, as a veteran on this team, what are you telling the younger guys as far as their approach to this game knowing what the stakes are, as high as they've been all year for you guys. What sort of advice are you giving the younger guys?
Elandon Roberts: "We just as a whole team continue to take it one week at a time. That's really all you can do, just take it one week at a time. It's not just the younger guys, it's the veterans like myself too. Hone in what we have in front of us, and what we have in front of us is the Tennessee Titans. We're just all zoned in on that."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Raekwon Davis hosted his second annual Rae's Elves at the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, where he gave out gifts for 500 community youth. The Miami Dolphins defender also partnered with Voices For Children to advocate for foster kids and at-risk youth in Miami.
On this Day
December 30, 2000: Lamar Smith runs for 200+ Yards to Lead Dolphins over Colts in Wild Card Playoff Win
The Miami Dolphins beat the Colts 23-17 in a Wild Card playoff game on a 17-yard touchdown run by Lamar Smith in overtime. The run by Smith put him at 209 yards for the day on 40 rushes and that final game winning run in overtime was his second touchdown on the day. The game was sent to overtime on a Jay Fiedler touchdown pass to tight end Jed Weaver with only 34 seconds left that tied the game at 17. In overtime, the Colts had a chance to win, but Mike Vanderjagt missed a 49-yard field goal, only his third missed field goal attempt all season. In this game, the Miami Dolphins had 434 total yards of offense compared to the Colts 293. The Dolphins' defense held Peyton Manning to under 200 yards passing and only one touchdown. To this day, this is the last Miami Dolphins playoff victory.
