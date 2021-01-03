Xavien Howard Becomes First NFL Player with 10 Interceptions Since 2007

"It was hard to get happy. Nobody wants to get beat like that," Howard said. "We came in trying to win the game and it didn't happen, so I didn't really get the feeling with the 10th interception that it was good enough."

Howard entered play in Week 17 allowing just 49.3 percent of passes targeted in his direction to go complete and limited opposing quarterbacks to a collective passer rating of 48.7 – both best among players with at least 40 pass targets, per Pro Football Focus. He also finished the season with 20 passes defensed, the most in the NFL and the most by a Dolphin since Andre Goodman had 19 in 2008.