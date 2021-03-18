New Acquisition Analysis: Adam Butler

The Dolphins announced today the signing of defensive lineman Adam Butler. Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017, Butler has spent all four of his seasons as a pro in New England.

The Film

Butler's build is something of an enigma. He's 6-5 and 300 pounds with 33-inch arms, which pairs well with his lower-body explosiveness. He recorded a broad jump of 101 inches and nearly 30 inches on the vertical leap.

His get-off is quick. He can shoot gaps and penetrate up-field or park the bus and play more of a read-and-react two-gap style of defensive lineman. He uses his weight to lean on opposing centers and guards, forcing them into a retreat position. From there, his lateral quickness and active hands help him create momentum to gain leverage and beat his man.

That lateral agility behooves Butler when executing games (slants, twists and stunts), something this Dolphins defense frequently calls upon.

The Fit

Butler did most of his third-down work in New England lined up over the nose, but he's capable of playing multiple positions. With the Patriots, he would kick out to the three technique (outside shoulder of the guard) and execute a variety of calls (twists, one-gap penetration, two-gap read and react).