Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Viewing Guide

The 2021 NFL Draft is upon us! Here, you'll find the most pertinent details for Thursday night and the entire draft weekend.
How to Watch (television):
Round 1: Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30, 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1, 12 p.m. ET
Wall-to-wall coverage will be available on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. You can stream each day of the draft on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app.
Draft Party
The Miami Dolphins announced they will host their 2021 Draft Party presented by Pepsi on Thursday, April 29 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans will have access to stadium and locker room tours, on-field activations and an apparel sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. The party will also feature a live stage show with Dolphins analysts and conversations with current players, alumni and special guests throughout the night.
"We're excited to return to hosting our annual party at Hard Rock Stadium and create an exciting atmosphere for the first night of the draft," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall said. "The party will be a socially distanced experience, offer fun activities for fans of all ages and be a great way to welcome new players to our Dolphins family."
Additionally, the team will live stream the draft party's stage show on YouTube for fans celebrating at home. For more information and to RSVP, please visit Dolphins.com/Draft.
Dolphins Draft Picks
The Dolphins have been busy maneuvering about the draft board. After a handful of trades, here's where Miami is scheduled to make its eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
First round: 6th and 18th overall
Second round: 36th and 50th overall
Third round: 81st overall
Fourth round: No picks
Fifth round: 156th overall
Sixth round: No picks
Seventh round: 231st and 244th overall
The Dolphins also acquired and traded capital in future drafts in these moves:
*Will receive San Francisco's third-round pick in 2022
*Will receive San Francisco's first-round picks in 2022 and 2023
*Traded original first-round pick in 2022 to Philadelphia
Dolphins Draft Facts
Miami has never held the sixth pick in the draft. They've made two selections at No. 18 overall, including last year's selection of offensive tackle Austin Jackson out of USC. The only player selected 36th overall in franchise history was wide receiver Fred Solomon out of the University of Tampa in 1975. The franchise has never selected 50th overall.
The Dolphins franchise history of first-round draft picks by position is as follows:
Offensive Line: 12
Defensive Line: 12
Defensive Back: 8
Running Back: 8
Quarterback: 5
Wide Receiver: 5
Linebacker: 4
Tight End: 0
Kicker/Punter: 0
The Miami Dolphins currently hold the sixth and 18th selections in the first round of the draft. If Miami uses both picks, it will be the seventh time in franchise history the Dolphins have drafted multiple players in the first round of the same draft and the first time the Dolphins have done so in back-to-back year.
The 2020 NFL Draft lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes over the course of three days. The first round checked in at three hours, 54 minutes.