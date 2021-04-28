Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Viewing Guide

Miami has never held the sixth pick in the draft. They've made two selections at No. 18 overall, including last year's selection of offensive tackle Austin Jackson out of USC. The only player selected 36th overall in franchise history was wide receiver Fred Solomon out of the University of Tampa in 1975. The franchise has never selected 50th overall.

The Dolphins franchise history of first-round draft picks by position is as follows:

Offensive Line: 12

Defensive Line: 12

Defensive Back: 8

Running Back: 8

Quarterback: 5

Wide Receiver: 5

Linebacker: 4

Tight End: 0

Kicker/Punter: 0

The Miami Dolphins currently hold the sixth and 18th selections in the first round of the draft. If Miami uses both picks, it will be the seventh time in franchise history the Dolphins have drafted multiple players in the first round of the same draft and the first time the Dolphins have done so in back-to-back year.