New Acquisition Analysis: Brennan Scarlett

Mar 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins announced today the signing of linebacker Brennan Scarlett. An undrafted free agent in 2016, Scarlett's played 56 games with 22 starts, all with the Houston Texans.

The Film

A bull in a china shop, the 260-pound Scarlett leaves everything on the field in every rush or run-down rep. His power is evident when he drops his bull rush or with his heavy, active hands, or when thwarting blockers in the run game. His size and athleticism give him the flexibility to play both inside and out.

The Fit

Another versatile option for Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, Scarlett compliments the other linebacker signing today (Duke Riley). Where Riley has primarily been a coverage linebacker, Scarlett is a strong edge presence against both the run and as a pass rusher.

His rushing ability is not exclusive to the outside. He can kick inside and blitz the A-gaps or loop inside as the stunter and help cause confusion in the opposing passing game with his dual-threat ability.

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

After a career year in 2019, Scarlett battled injuries last season. Among his career bests in 2019: games played (15), games started (10), snaps played (554) tackles (48), sacks (3.5) QB hits (6), QB pressures (19), run stops (19) and forced fumbles (2). 

Brennan Scarlett's 2020 Snap Counts

Table inside Article
Position Snaps
On-Ball (DL) 240
Off-Ball (LB) 29
Slot 16
Wide 1
Special Teams 159

The Roster Impact

Scarlett is capable of playing multiple roles. In addition to serving as a member of the Texans core special teams, he played on early downs, pass rushing situations, and lined up both inside and outside. He gives Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer another versatile piece in the front seven.

The Conclusion

Flores' expectation to be able to plug-and-play the entire 53-man roster into pivotal game day roles in a pinch requires depth. Scarlett is the third addition to the linebacker unit this offseason (Benardrick McKinney and Duke Riley) giving Miami different players for different roles. In addition to depth, the Dolphins are adding players with versatile skillsets that will allow the defense to adapt its game plans on a week-to-week basis.

