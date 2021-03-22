New Acquisition Analysis: Brennan Scarlett

The Conclusion

Flores' expectation to be able to plug-and-play the entire 53-man roster into pivotal game day roles in a pinch requires depth. Scarlett is the third addition to the linebacker unit this offseason (Benardrick McKinney and Duke Riley) giving Miami different players for different roles. In addition to depth, the Dolphins are adding players with versatile skillsets that will allow the defense to adapt its game plans on a week-to-week basis.