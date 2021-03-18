New Acquisition Analysis: Malcolm Brown

The Dolphins announced today the signing of running back Malcolm Brown. Brown entered the league with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015 from Texas. He rushed for 1,188 yards averaging 4.0 yards per rush in six seasons with the Rams (now in Los Angeles).

The Film

At 222 pounds, Brown packs a punch. He's a hammer in short-yardage situations and has a nose for picking out blitzers in the passing game to buy his quarterback extra time. He keeps his legs moving on contact and he squeezes every possible inch out of each run. Brown builds up speed and seeks collisions at the second level. He's a smart runner with patience, vision and a knack for finding lanes in the passing game on screens, swings and flares.

The Fit