New Acquisition Analysis: Matt Skura

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman praised Skura's intelligence, communication and versatility at the start of training camp last August.

"He's played guard, he's played center, he understands and he's a very intelligent player," Roman said. "So, I really think his understanding of the game made his communication process almost utterly seamless at times. That's something he takes a lot of pride in, but a center is so important as far as getting everybody on the same page in today's NFL."

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

Credited with just 10 quarterback pressures allowed on 334 pass-blocking snaps last season, Skura checked in with a pass blocking efficiency rate of 97.1 percent. He was even better in 2019 prior to the significant knee injury. He allowed just seven total pressures and committed only two penalties as the anchor in the middle of the Ravens line.