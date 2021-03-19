New Acquisition Analysis: Matt Skura

Mar 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins announced today the signing of center Matt Skura. Undrafted in 2016 out of Duke, Skura spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens where he appeared in 54 games, starting 51 of those contests.

The Film

The first thing that stands out when watching Skura's game is his play strength. He's highly adept at walling off the backside and he frequently drops the anchor in pass protection. He fires off the ball with a low pad level and generates push as a run blocker. His feet stay active through contact and results in the occasional pancake block.

The Fit

Head Coach Brian Flores makes no secret about his desire for tough, smart, physical players. Known around the league for his toughness and physicality, Skura displayed dedication and work ethic when he started the 2020 season opener for Baltimore just 10 months after tearing multiple knee ligaments and dislocating his knee cap in November of 2019.

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman praised Skura's intelligence, communication and versatility at the start of training camp last August.

"He's played guard, he's played center, he understands and he's a very intelligent player," Roman said. "So, I really think his understanding of the game made his communication process almost utterly seamless at times. That's something he takes a lot of pride in, but a center is so important as far as getting everybody on the same page in today's NFL."

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

Credited with just 10 quarterback pressures allowed on 334 pass-blocking snaps last season, Skura checked in with a pass blocking efficiency rate of 97.1 percent. He was even better in 2019 prior to the significant knee injury. He allowed just seven total pressures and committed only two penalties as the anchor in the middle of the Ravens line.

In his four-year career and over 1,824 pass-blocking snaps, Skura has surrendered just five total sacks and nine QB hits.

The Roster Impact

Last year's starting center, Ted Karras, signed with the Patriots earlier this week. Skura is the most experienced center on the team, as he assumed that position with the Ravens in his second season (started 12 games at right guard as a rookie). Skura provides competition for third-year pro Michael Deiter and Cameron Tom, who signed with the Dolphins last month.

The Conclusion

Miami's shown its proclivity to get stronger up the middle this offseason. The additions of Adam Butler and Benardrick McKinney bolster the interior of the defense, and now Skura provides a similar boost for the offense. He's played 3,364 career snaps with 2,651 coming at center (PFF).

Related Content

news

New Acquisition Analysis: Robert Foster

The Dolphins add serious speed to the receivers room
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Bernardrick McKinney

The Dolphins add a Pro Bowl linebacker to the defense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Cethan Carter

The Dolphins add a versatile tight end with special teams prowess
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Adam Butler

The Dolphins add versatility, consistency and pass rush to the interior defensive line in Adam Butler
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Malcolm Brown

The Dolphins add a powerful running back to the offense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins add to experience to quarterback room in veteran Brissett
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Justin Coleman

The Dolphins add another veteran cornerback to the secondary
news

Details on New Punter Michael Palardy 

The St. Thomas Aquinas product returns home to punt for the Dolphins
news

Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

Dolphins promote the 2020 assistant offensive line coach 
news

Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders Named NFL All Pros

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and Sanders' 144 points tied a franchise record
news

Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The linebacker was named NFL All-Pro five times and selected to seven Pro Bowls
Advertising