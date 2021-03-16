Details on New Punter Matt Palardy 

Mar 16, 2021 at 06:44 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins announced Monday the signing of punter Matt Palardy.

It's been a circuitous route for Palardy back to South Florida. The former quarterback and punter at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale was cut by seven different teams before catching on with the Panthers in 2016. Two years later, he received a three-year contract extension with Carolina

Palardy played four seasons (2016-2019) for Carolina before missing the 2020 season after being placed on the non-football injury list. He has played in 55 career games and total 342 punts for 11,011 yards and a 40.3 net punt average. Palardy originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Oakland.

Related Links

The 75 punts from Palardy in 2019 were a career high. He averaged 46.0 yards per punt, which was tied for 13th in the NFL that season.

A left-footed punter, Palardy can also moonlight as a kickoff specialist. He attempted six kickoffs for 155 total yards in 2019.

Palardy, who played some quarterback at St. Thomas Aquinas, has completed one-of-two career NFL passes for 12 yards.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

Dolphins promote the 2020 assistant offensive line coach 
news

Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders Named NFL All Pros

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and Sanders' 144 points tied a franchise record
news

Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The linebacker was named NFL All-Pro five times and selected to seven Pro Bowls
news

Xavien Howard Becomes First NFL Player with 10 Interceptions Since 2007

Howard's third quarter interception ties a Dolphins franchise record
news

Xavien Howard Named 2021 Pro Bowl Starter

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is headed to his second Pro Bowl 
news

Jason Sanders Continues to Rewrite Record Books

Two more successful field goals from 50-plus-yards vaults Miami kicker into rarified air
news

Howard Nabs Sixth Interception, Tied for League Lead

Xavien Howard's first quarter interception gives him six on the season, tied for the league lead with New England's J.C. Jackson
news

Dolphins Announce Cuts, Initial 53-Man Roster

The deadline to trim the roster to 53 players has passed; meet the 2020 Miami Dolphins.
news

Brian Flores Talks Byron Jones, Josh Boyer, Adaptability In Monday Presser

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media Monday morning.
news

Dolphins Team with Miami-Dade Public Schools to Provide Meals

More than 46,000 hot meals have been delivered to homes in fragile communities since March 25
news

Brian Flores Speaks On The Importance Of Creating Change

The Miami Dolphins Head Coach met with the South Florida media.
Advertising