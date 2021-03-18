New Acquisition Analysis: Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins announced today the signing of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Beginning his career with the Patriots as a third-round draft choice in 2016, Brissett spent the last four years with the Colts, where he started 30 games under center.

The Film

At 6-4, 238 pounds, Brissett is tough to bring down. His stature and instincts allow him to make plays when the pocket crumbles and he has to go off-script (202 scramble yards in 2019, per PFF). Brissett averaged 2.94 seconds from snap-to-throw in 2019 in Indianapolis. He's a traditional drop-back thrower with a strong arm capable of stretching the field vertically and horizontally.

Brissett finds ways to mitigate costly turnovers and sacks. He's thrown just 13 interceptions on 983 career passes for an interception rate of just 1.3 percent. Though not an open-field burner, his pocket mobility allows him to slide and reset while he processes the coverage downfield.

The Fit