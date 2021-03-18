New Acquisition Analysis: Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins announced today the signing of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Beginning his career with the Patriots as a third-round draft choice in 2016, Brissett spent the last four years with the Colts, where he started 30 games under center.
The Film
At 6-4, 238 pounds, Brissett is tough to bring down. His stature and instincts allow him to make plays when the pocket crumbles and he has to go off-script (202 scramble yards in 2019, per PFF). Brissett averaged 2.94 seconds from snap-to-throw in 2019 in Indianapolis. He's a traditional drop-back thrower with a strong arm capable of stretching the field vertically and horizontally.
Brissett finds ways to mitigate costly turnovers and sacks. He's thrown just 13 interceptions on 983 career passes for an interception rate of just 1.3 percent. Though not an open-field burner, his pocket mobility allows him to slide and reset while he processes the coverage downfield.
The Fit
As the Dolphins continue their push to be versatile and adaptable on a week-to-week basis, Brissett's experience in a wide range of offensive schemes adds value to the room. His rookie season in New England, Brissett oversaw a run-heavy attack that featured a lot of quarterback-lead with him at the controls for two games (replacing a suspended Tom Brady and injured Jimmy Garoppolo).
He backed up Brady before heading to injured reserve in 2016, taking in a full year of that complex, rhythm-based scheme with countless sight adjustments. He then spent 2017 under Rob Chudzinski in Indianapolis who, like the Patriots, preached weekly adaptability. Finally, from 2018-2020, he played under the aggressive Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni.
The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)
A backup in 2020, Brissett executed a critical role as a short-yardage rusher in addition to his duties as the backup quarterback. He rushed the ball 17 times last year, converting 12 of those into touchdowns (3) or first downs (9).
Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in 2019 following Andrew Luck's retirement. He passed for just under 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions (passer rating of 88.0).
Brissett Advanced Metrics for 2019
|Category
|Statistics
|Play Action
|7 TDs, 1 INT, 81.6 passer rating
|Under Pressure
|4 TDs, 1 INT, 63.8 passer rating
|Deep Passing (20+ Air Yards)
|12/43, 388 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 51.1 passer rating
The Roster Impact
Brissett steps into the backup quarterback role. Not only does the veteran provide an experienced sounding board for the 23-year-old Tua Tagovailoa, but he also has experience leading the offense to victory in the event the starter goes down.
The Conclusion
Brissett was a beloved figure with the Colts. He was the Colts 2020 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. As Rivers' backup, he found the end zone on three rushing touchdowns last season. Once in the paint, the level of admiration Brissett's teammates felt for him was on display as they mugged the quarterback each time in celebration.