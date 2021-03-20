New Acquisition Analysis: William Fuller V

The Dolphins announced today the signing of wide receiver William Fuller V. The Notre Dame product spent the first five years of his NFL career in Houston after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Film

Oftentimes, wide receivers with a high-end top-gear develop reputations as one-trick ponies – incomplete players. With regards to Will Fuller, that couldn't be further from the truth. The Texans lined him up all over the formation and he's shown an ability to beat all types of coverages.

Aligned to the boundary or the field, condensed inside as the slot or in a "nasty" split (in tight to the formation), Fuller's versatility made him invaluable to the Texans passing game. In the 11 games he played in 2020, Fuller topped 82 percent of the offense's snaps on eight occasions.

Fuller can change direction on a dime and uses his strength and athleticism to work many different releases at the line of scrimmage. Many of his big plays occurred as the result of turning defensive backs around and snapping off his route with considerable separation.

The Fit