New Acquisition Analysis: William Fuller V

Mar 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins announced today the signing of wide receiver William Fuller V. The Notre Dame product spent the first five years of his NFL career in Houston after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Film

Oftentimes, wide receivers with a high-end top-gear develop reputations as one-trick ponies – incomplete players. With regards to Will Fuller, that couldn't be further from the truth. The Texans lined him up all over the formation and he's shown an ability to beat all types of coverages.

Aligned to the boundary or the field, condensed inside as the slot or in a "nasty" split (in tight to the formation), Fuller's versatility made him invaluable to the Texans passing game. In the 11 games he played in 2020, Fuller topped 82 percent of the offense's snaps on eight occasions.

Fuller can change direction on a dime and uses his strength and athleticism to work many different releases at the line of scrimmage. Many of his big plays occurred as the result of turning defensive backs around and snapping off his route with considerable separation.

The Fit

In his five NFL seasons, Fuller has played 23.9 percent of his snaps in the slot (PFF). Regardless of where he lines up, his speed, ball-tracking and contested catch ability make him dangerous for opposing defenses. His 4.32 40-yard dash time measures in the 99th percentile all time at the Scouting Combine.

Fuller's top-end speed and deep-ball ability is accounted for by defenses on every snap. In addition to making game-changing plays on a regular basis, his presence oftentimes opens up the short-to-intermediate portions of the field. He's also adept at creating immediate separation at the line, making him a threat on a variety of different routes.

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

Pro Football Focus' ninth-highest graded wide receiver in 2020, Fuller had a breakout campaign. He caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. He caught 70.7 percent of his passes at an average of 16.6 yards per reception.

With an average depth of target of 13.3 yards, no receiver in the NFL with a higher aDoT had a better catch percentage than Fuller's 70.7 clip. He led the NFL in yards per target at 11.7.

Fuller's 2.28 yards per route ran ranked 11th in the NFL. Texans quarterbacks had a 132.5 passer rating when targeting him in 2020.

The Roster Impact

Fuller provides a semblance of balance that the Dolphins needed to complement the skillsets of their other receivers in the passing game. His proven production attacking vertically forces defenses to account for his presence each snap and could create one-on-one opportunities for several other players in the Dolphins passing game.

The Conclusion

The Dolphins found a big-play threat who has rounded into a complete receiver during his five NFL seasons. Fuller's statistical showing in 2020 bridges some gaps in the Dolphins offense from a season ago and could have a positive ripple effect on the entire unit.

Related Content

news

New Acquisition Analysis: Matt Skura

Dolphins add a tough, physical piece to the middle of the offensive line
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Robert Foster

The Dolphins add serious speed to the receivers room
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Bernardrick McKinney

The Dolphins add a Pro Bowl linebacker to the defense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Cethan Carter

The Dolphins add a versatile tight end with special teams prowess
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Adam Butler

The Dolphins add versatility, consistency and pass rush to the interior defensive line in Adam Butler
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Malcolm Brown

The Dolphins add a powerful running back to the offense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins add to experience to quarterback room in veteran Brissett
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Justin Coleman

The Dolphins add another veteran cornerback to the secondary
news

Details on New Punter Michael Palardy 

The St. Thomas Aquinas product returns home to punt for the Dolphins
news

Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

Dolphins promote the 2020 assistant offensive line coach 
news

Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders Named NFL All Pros

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and Sanders' 144 points tied a franchise record
Advertising