New Acquisition Analysis: Cethan Carter

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

Since entering the league, Carter has finished among the top 50 in special teams tackles all three years (missed 2018 with an injury) with 24 career special teams stops. He's played 896 career snaps on special teams, earning a career-best 82.1 PFF grade in 2020.

Carter logged 368 career snaps on offense in three seasons – 212 of them as a run blocker. He's caught seven passes on 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Roster Impact

George Godsey's tight ends room was often referred to as the 'muscle room' by the inhabitants of it. Carter joins Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen and Chris Myarick as the multi-faceted member of the group.

The Conclusion