New Acquisition Analysis: Justin Coleman

The Dolphins announced today the signing of cornerback Justin Coleman. The former Lion, Seahawk and Patriot entered the league with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee.

The Film

It's easy to see where the Dolphins interest in Justin Coleman comes from. He's a sticky, aggressive corner with inside-outside flexibility, and has familiarity with the system as he played for Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer in New England.

Coleman's played more snaps in the slot than on the perimeter. He's often shown the ability to cover from that position – sometimes referred to as the toughest job on defense – without much help. He's patient at the line of scrimmage and quick to read and react to passing concepts, allowing him to drive and make plays on the ball.