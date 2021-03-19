New Acquisition Analysis: Robert Foster

The Dolphins announced yesterday the signing of wide receiver Robert Foster. Foster entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Alabama with the Bills in 2018. After two years in Buffalo, Foster spent the 2020 season with Washington.
The Film
Speed never slumps and Robert Foster's straight-line speed and quickness stand out. He's covered kicks, run vertical routes and taken handoffs on jet sweeps and end arounds. During his most productive season (2018), Foster played inside and outside. From the slot position, his combination of size and speed presents mismatch opportunities. He made plays from the slot both vertically and on back-shoulder balls.
The Fit
Foster brings a blend of length (6-2) and speed (4.41 forty time) to Miami. He has the pedigree to serve as a deep threat for the offense and contribute on special teams as a gunner (255 career special teams snaps).
The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)
In 30 career games, Foster's recorded 32 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 20.1 yards per reception, using high-end speed to take the top off of opposing defenses.
Foster began his rookie season on the Bills roster in 2018. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad before getting another call up and finishing out the year. In that rookie campaign, Foster caught 61.4 percent of his passes for 20.0 yards per catch. He caught seven passes with 20 or more air yards for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
The Roster Impact
Foster gives the Dolphins another receiver with NFL experience in the room. He provides further competition to a deep group and can create separation down the field.