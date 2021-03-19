New Acquisition Analysis: Robert Foster

Mar 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM

The Dolphins announced yesterday the signing of wide receiver Robert Foster. Foster entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Alabama with the Bills in 2018. After two years in Buffalo, Foster spent the 2020 season with Washington.

The Film

Speed never slumps and Robert Foster's straight-line speed and quickness stand out. He's covered kicks, run vertical routes and taken handoffs on jet sweeps and end arounds. During his most productive season (2018), Foster played inside and outside. From the slot position, his combination of size and speed presents mismatch opportunities. He made plays from the slot both vertically and on back-shoulder balls.

The Fit

Foster brings a blend of length (6-2) and speed (4.41 forty time) to Miami. He has the pedigree to serve as a deep threat for the offense and contribute on special teams as a gunner (255 career special teams snaps).

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

In 30 career games, Foster's recorded 32 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 20.1 yards per reception, using high-end speed to take the top off of opposing defenses.

Foster began his rookie season on the Bills roster in 2018. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad before getting another call up and finishing out the year. In that rookie campaign, Foster caught 61.4 percent of his passes for 20.0 yards per catch. He caught seven passes with 20 or more air yards for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

The Roster Impact

Foster gives the Dolphins another receiver with NFL experience in the room. He provides further competition to a deep group and can create separation down the field.

Related Content

news

New Acquisition Analysis: Matt Skura

Dolphins add a tough, physical piece to the middle of the offensive line
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Bernardrick McKinney

The Dolphins add a Pro Bowl linebacker to the defense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Cethan Carter

The Dolphins add a versatile tight end with special teams prowess
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Adam Butler

The Dolphins add versatility, consistency and pass rush to the interior defensive line in Adam Butler
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Malcolm Brown

The Dolphins add a powerful running back to the offense
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins add to experience to quarterback room in veteran Brissett
news

New Acquisition Analysis: Justin Coleman

The Dolphins add another veteran cornerback to the secondary
news

Details on New Punter Michael Palardy 

The St. Thomas Aquinas product returns home to punt for the Dolphins
news

Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

Dolphins promote the 2020 assistant offensive line coach 
news

Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders Named NFL All Pros

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and Sanders' 144 points tied a franchise record
news

Zach Thomas Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The linebacker was named NFL All-Pro five times and selected to seven Pro Bowls
Advertising