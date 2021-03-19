New Acquisition Analysis: Robert Foster

The Stats (Courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

In 30 career games, Foster's recorded 32 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 20.1 yards per reception, using high-end speed to take the top off of opposing defenses.

Foster began his rookie season on the Bills roster in 2018. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad before getting another call up and finishing out the year. In that rookie campaign, Foster caught 61.4 percent of his passes for 20.0 yards per catch. He caught seven passes with 20 or more air yards for 304 yards and two touchdowns.