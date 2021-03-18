New Acquisition Analysis: Bernardrick McKinney

The Dolphins acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the Houston Texans in exchange for defensive end Shaq Lawson and a swap of late-round draft picks.

McKinney is entering his seventh year in the NFL. The 28-year-old linebacker made the Pro Bowl in 2018, has 525 career tackles, 14 passes defensed, an interception and four forced fumbles.

The Film

Plug in the Texans defensive all-22 and you'll see McKinney setting things up pre-snap. He was the man in the middle, often pointing out shifts, motions and potential pre-snap tells to get his teammates ready for the play.

McKinney's strong against the run and takes on blocks from all kinds of opposing players looking to slow him down. He can run through blocks with brute force, but he's also crafty enough to side-step, swim or find alternative routes to elude road-blocks en route to the ball carrier.

A run-stuffer on early downs, McKinney also has an impressive pass-rush skillset. The new Dolphins linebacker has experience rushing the passer from multiple gaps. He's adept at executing stunts (crossing rush paths with a teammate), particularly when he sets a pick to create an opportunity for his fellow rushers.