Miami Dolphins Re-Sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers on Dec. 4, 2019 and has played in 20 games for the Dolphins with two starts over the past two seasons (2019-20). In 2020, Hollins played in all 16 games with two starts, totaling 16 receptions for 176 yards (11.0 avg.) and one touchdown. He also totaled three special teams tackles (one solo) last season. Hollins originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (118th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2017 NFL draft.