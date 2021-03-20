Miami Dolphins Sign WR William Fuller V

Mar 20, 2021 at 09:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver William Fuller V as an unrestricted free agent from Houston.

Fuller V played 53 games with 52 starts for the Texans over the past five seasons (2016-20). He's totaled 209 career receptions for 3,110 yards (14.9 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. Fuller has also started three playoff games, totaling 12 receptions for 142 yards (11.8 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (21st overall) by the Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
William Fuller V WR 6-0 184 4/16/94 6 Notre Dame '16 Philadelphia, Pa. UFA, '21 (Hou.)

