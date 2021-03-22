Miami Dolphins Sign LB Duke Riley

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Duke Riley as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia.
Riley has played in 57 career games with 24 starts, spending time with Atlanta (2017-19) and Philadelphia (2019-20). He's totaled 132 career tackles (78 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Riley also has totaled 27 career special teams stops (16 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Duke Riley
|LB
|6-1
|230
|8/9/94
|5
|LSU '17
|Buras, La.
|UFA, '21 (Phi.)